NTR30 mass hysteria in USA

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:04 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

By Kiran,

Hyderabad: NTR30 is one of the most anticipated upcoming pan-Indian movies. This is because of two reasons: one being Jr NTR’s film after the global success of ‘RRR‘, and the other being the second collaboration between the blockbuster combo Jr NTR and Koratala Siva after ‘Janatha Garage‘. There are already huge expectations for the film across the world, even before its production begins. Here is one such sample from the USA fans of Jr NTR who are eagerly waiting for NTR30.

The USA fans of Jr NTR expressed their love for the young tiger once again, but this time in a unique way. They attached a banner to the plane saying, “Thank you, NTR. Can’t wait for NTR30.” This is the mass hysteria of Jr NTR fans. They are enjoying the global stardom of Jr NTR, and at the same time they are waiting for NTR30, which multiplies the mass image and craze for Jr NTR globally.

With this feat, the netizens are saying that the sky is the limit for Jr NTR fans. This is not the first time Tarak fans have shown their love in this way. It has been a cultural tradition for them to shower their love upon their favorite actor, Jr NTR.

Meanwhile, NTR30 is getting ready to begin with Muhurtham on March 23. The film stars Jhanvi Kapoor as the female lead. Anirudh Ravichander is the music director for the film. NTR30 is going to be released on April 5, 2024, in theaters worldwide in multiple languages.

Sky is the limit for @tarak9999 fans who expressed their happiness over #RRRMovie and wished their best for #NTR30 by flying an aeroplane banner over the prestigious Hollywood sign. #ManOfMassesNTR pic.twitter.com/eNONjYIsjx — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) March 20, 2023