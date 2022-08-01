NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari passes away in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:18 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Hyderabad: K Uma Maheshwari, the fourth daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, died, allegedly by suicide, at her residence in Jubilee Hills on Monday.

Uma Maheshwari was reportedly facing some health issues and was under treatment for the last few months. On Monday, she was reportedly found hanging to the ceiling fan in her bedroom. The Jubilee Hills police have shifted the body for autopsy while a case was registered.

Police suspect she might have ended her life as she slipped into depression over health issues. More details are awaited.