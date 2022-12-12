Nandamuri Balakrishna to re-open Asian Tarakarama on December 14

Following in his dad’s footsteps, Suneil Narang, son of Narayan Das, refurbished the Asian Tarakarama cinema hall and fitted it with brand-new equipment, including 4K projection, better sound, and seats.

Hyderabad: Famous film producer, late Narayan K Das Narang renovated the Tarakarama theatre in Kachiguda 10 years ago out of his respect for legendary actor NTR. It’s a lesser-known fact that NTR and Narang were very good friends.

To improve the viewing experience, the hall’s 975-seat capacity has been decreased to 590 seats. There is a full set of sofas and recliner chairs built in the hall. The interior work is also done in an extravagant manner which goes to prove that Suneil has spared no expense in the theatre’s renovation.

Now, we hear that actor and son of late NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna, will be doing the honours of re-opening Asian Tarakarama at 12:50 pm on December 14 – the muhurat fixed for the re-opening ceremony. Sirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations, who is a lucky charm for Asian Cinemas, will be lighting the lamp.

Sharing the news, Suneil Narang, Bharat Narang, Suresh Babu, and Sadanand Goud thanked Nandamuri Mohanakrishna, producer and cinematographer and another son of NTR, for all his support.