NTR30 shoot begins tonight in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Hyderabad: NTR30 is Jr. NTR’s next pan-Indian film under the direction of Koratala Siva after the global success of his last film, RRR.

The film has huge expectations around it since the director announced that it is being set up alongside the ocean in the backdrop of the unforgotten coastal lands of India. After representing the water visually in RRR, Jr. NTR is going to once again be seen representing the same.

NTR30 was officially launched last week in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony. The makers of NTR30 even announced the cast and crew of the film at the event. They immediately started the pre-production work. They informed the media that the film’s official production will begin the first week of April. But the makers surprised the fans with an earlier start of the shoot.

NTR30 shoot officially started tonight on a huge set in Hyderabad. Koratala Siva planned the first schedule of the production around a major action sequence in the film. The schedule will run for 10 days starting tonight. The entire schedule will be for night shoots only. Hollywood action choreographer Kenny Bates is going to supervise this entire action sequence.

NTR30 is produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. Jhanvi Kapoor is taken on board as the female lead. Anirudh Ravichander is going to compose the music for the film.

NTR30 has a very strong technical team, including Ratnavelu as cinematographer, Sreekar Prasad as editor, Saby Cyril as production designer, and Brad Munnich as VFX supervisor.

NTR30 will be released at the pan-Indian level next year for the summer, on April 5.