NTR30 update: ‘Aquaman’ VFX supervisor joins Jr. NTR’s film

Brad Minnich, who worked for 'Aquaman' as the VFX supervisor, is now on board for NTR30 to design the underwater sequences.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:32 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: NTR30 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films for next year. This is because film lovers across the world are eagerly waiting to witness their Bheem from ‘RRR‘, Jr. NTR, in another action entertainer. NTR30 is Jr. NTR’s next film, being made at a global level under the direction of Koratala Siva. The film has recently completed its official Pooja ceremony and will go to sets for shooting in April.

NTR30 is set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, as stated by Koratala Siva. The film will have a lot of underwater visuals, and it will be a visual spectacle for the audience. For such a highly technical film, the makers are getting the best team on board.

Brad Minnich, who worked for ‘Aquaman’ as the VFX supervisor, is now on board for NTR30 to design the underwater sequences. This is huge news for Tarak fans. This is also an assurance to the audience that they will witness the best visuals from the best team.

NTR30 is being produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. Jhanvi Kapoor is the female lead in the film. Saif Ali Khan is said to be the bad guy in the film. Anirudh Ravichander was announced as the music director.

NTR30 will be released in theatres worldwide on April 5, 2024, in multiple languages. This is the second collaboration between Jr. NTR and Koratala Siva after the blockbuster ‘Janatha Garage‘. So the expectations are huge, and the box office predictions are unstoppable.