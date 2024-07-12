Nursing home seized for encouraging foeticides in Huzurabad

Besides seizing, registration of nursing has also been cancelled.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 July 2024, 11:05 PM

Representational Image

Karimnagar: Madhavi nursing home in Huzurabad, was seized for encouraging foeticides. District Medical and Health Officer, Dr Sujatha issued order on Friday.

Besides seizing, registration of nursing has also been cancelled. In this regard, a letter was handed over to the hospital management by the medical and health department officials.

Recently, hospital authorities reportedly miscarried the pregnancy of a woman from Husnabad without her notice and with the encouragement of her family members.

Knowing about the foeticide, the lady lodged a complaint with Husnabad police. Reacting seriously on the issue, medical and health department officials initiated action on the hospital.