Nurturing talented AI professionals for the future

By Sruti Venugopal Published: Updated On - 10:49 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Chanukya Patnaik’s (2nd from R) DPhi aims at educating and building AI for everyone to solve meaningful problems.

Hyderabad: Many entrepreneurs and technologists from the city have made their mark in the growing tech field, and now, one more Hyderabad-born technology entrepreneur has joined this league. DPhi founder Chanukya Patnaik has always been enthusiastic about the different spheres of technology and this son of a teacher is also keen on education.

Thus, he combined the two and founded DPhi to bridge the wide gap existing in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) talent space. AI has the potential to solve many day-to-day problems and yet the talent availability is still a challenge. Data suggests that about 60 per cent of companies globally are adopting AI and yet 90 per cent of data science recruiters struggle to find good data science talent due to a massive shortage. Globally, there are about 14 lakh data science/analytics/AI-related jobs available and for India this number stands at 1.5 lakh.

This is where Patnaik’s DPhi, which has a vision of educating and building AI for everyone to solve meaningful problems, comes into play. The global AI community platform comprises over 1 lakh members from 150-plus countries.

“My mother – a teacher and a single parent – inspired me to take the route of teaching and I believed that education can change one’s life. This is the core reason for starting DPhi in 2020. With the company, we are not just solving the problem of educating people in AI, but also our crowdsourcing platform is solving real-world problems such as earthquake prediction and safeguarding NFTs. The crowdsourcing platform has fostered innovations among several organisations and processed 1.29 billion rows of data while evaluating the best ML algorithms,” Patnaik told Telangana Today.

With offices in Hyderabad and Belgium, DPhi also plans to launch an extended version of the AI crowdsourcing platform which will also be the world’s first community-driven AI marketplace. The AI marketplace, according to Patnaik, will have ready-to-use AI solutions (algorithms) built by the best data scientists in the world. It is envisioned to build AI for the world to solve meaningful problems in healthcare, education, agriculture, and finance, and gradually extend it to other sectors.

Patnaik also clarifies that the platform is not just for experienced engineers or AI professionals, but is open to anyone and everyone. “Anyone with little to no experience in data science can learn for free from our website. We have a wide range of courses from beginner to advanced that are focused on building industry-ready skills. The courses are being taught by industry experts who are all working for large tech companies or startups worldwide,” he informs.