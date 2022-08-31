| Nushrratt Bharuccha Looks Ravishing As Ever In Traditional Attire

Nushrratt Bharuccha looks ravishing as ever in traditional attire

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:06 PM, Wed - 31 August 22

In her first look, Nushrratt oozes oomph in an exotic sea green gown with sequins work all over. All we can say is she is truly making a fashion statement.

Nushratt Bharuccha has frequently dazzled the audiences with her alluring charms and impeccable sense of style. Recently, the actor shot for a leading Magazine where she delighted everyone with her aesthetic looks in different avatars.

In her second look, the diva looks extremely surreal in a red lengha choli.

We think the actor’s lehenga is perfect, she chose to match this with a golden choker. She looked like a dream in this attire.

In her third look, Nushrratt radiates in sun-kissed charm in a yellow lehenga. The actor makes heads turn in this stunning traditional look. We totally love how she matched the look with a choker as it perfectly suited her.

In her fourth look, Nushrratt wore a green sequel lehenga with matching blouse and embellished with golden work. She styled her look with a statement necklace and matching earrings with wavy hair.

In her fifth look, she opted for a purple lehenga with silver work and matching jewellery. The actor looked extremely charming and exotic.

In her sixth look, she flaunted her stunning body in a beautiful subtle pink lengha.