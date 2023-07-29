Nushrratt Bharuccha unveils intriguing teaser of Akelli

By ANI Published Date - 07:00 AM, Sat - 29 July 23

File Photo

Mumbai: Finally, the makers of Akelli starring Nushrratt Bharuccha on Friday unveiled the intriguing teaser. Taking to Instagram, Dashami Production treated fans with the teaser video along with a caption, Survival is her battle.

She is coming this August 18 #Akelli.

The first glimpse of the film gives us an insight into the thrilling ride the audience will experience on its release. Starring Nushrratt as the main lead, Akelli is a soul-stirring tale of a girl who falls into the trap of a dangerous world, owing to her circumstances and her eventual struggle to escape.

‘Akelli’ is helmed by Pranay Meshram, who has worked as an associate director for various projects and will debutant as a director with this film. The film is produced by Dashami Studioz’ Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana & Shashant Shah.

Talking about her experience of shooting for Akelli, Nushrratt said in a statement, “Akelli has been an overwhelming experience altogether and far from any role I have played till now. It was emotionally draining for me to portray a character like this, and it makes you think of all the challenges that someone so young must have to go through to provide for their loved ones. I am hoping the audience will be able to connect with my character’s journey and will hopefully like it.”

The director of the film, Pranay Meshram said, “We all have been working non-stop for this day, and it’s finally here, the teaser is out. Our film is an ode to all the strong women out there who are braving it all alone for the love and safety of their families. The story is close to our hearts, and I’m sure the audience will relate with it.”

Producer Ninad shared, “Akelli revolves around the story of a girl who is forced into a world of life-threatening decisions just to support her family. It highlights the courage she portrays to escape from the clutches of her tormentors. The movie promises to be a gripping and a promising tale of grit and determination of a lone Indian woman, that we are hoping will relate with the audience.” Akelli also stars Nishant Dahiya, Tsahi Halevi, Amir Boutrous is all set to release on August, 18.