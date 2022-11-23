Nushrratt Bharuccha bags title of ‘Most Memorable Performance’ for ‘Chhorii’

At a recent award show, talent powerhouse Nushrratt Bharuccha bagged the title of ‘Most Memorable Performance’ for her acting chops in social horror film ‘Chhorii’.

Hyderabad: Talent powerhouse Nushrratt Bharuccha, who showcased her acting chops that earned her critical and commercial success for the social horror film ‘Chhorii’, recently won another accolade for her performance.

At a recent award show, Nushrratt bagged the title of ‘Most Memorable Performance’ for ‘Chhorii’. While receiving the award, Nushrratt said, “Thank you for. ‘Chhorii’ for me is one of a kind. I don’t know what to say. It has empowered me. It has made me a better actor, a better person. So, to get an award for a film like that, that resonates so much, this means so much to me. I don’t have words to say. I wish my team was here; my director and producer were here. Vishal sir, Vikram sir, Sikhaa, my co-actors. I wish I could take the award with everybody because this ‘Chhori’ wouldn’t have achieved anything without them. Honestly, they have guided me and taken me through everything. So thank you, really, for this platform, for this stage and for the audiences.”

The actor also took to her social media expressing her happiness. In the caption, she wrote, “Most Memorable Performance Chhorii!! Thank you @filmfareme for this honour! This one’s truly special! Time for ‘Chhorii 2’! #FFMEachievers2022 @abundantiaent @ivikramix @furia_vishal @shikhaarif.sharma @notjackdavis @tseriesfilms.”

‘Chhorii’ is the remake of Furia’s 2017 Marathi film ‘Lapachhapi’, which revolves around a pregnant woman whose unborn child is targeted by evil spirits. The sequel will, reportedly, pick up the story of Bharuccha’s character Sakshi from where it left off in the first film and will bring back some key characters.

The movie will be produced by T-Series, Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment. Bharuccha was most recently seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Ram Setu’. She will next appear in ‘Selfiee’, alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.