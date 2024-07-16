‘O Stree aa rahi hai’: Shraddha Kapoor shares new poster of ‘Stree 2’

The poster features a hand holding a braid in a firm grip, a significant element in the film's narrative

By IANS Published Date - 16 July 2024, 01:34 PM

Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming horror-comedy movie ‘Stree 2’, shared a new poster of the film on Tuesday.

The poster features a hand holding a braid in a firm grip, a significant element in the film’s narrative. In the first part of the film, which was released in 2018, Shraddha’s character dropped hints about her identity by using the braid of the Stree (the ghost) on herself, intriguing viewers and leaving them wondering if she was a ghost.

The actress also shared that the trailer of the film will be released in two days. Shraddha wrote in the caption, “Ek badi suchna – O Stree aa rahi hai in just 2 din. #Stree2 Trailer in 2 days! The legend returns this Independence Day, August 15, 2024.”

“Aatank jab Chanderi par chhaya, tab sabko ek hi nara yaad aaya, O Stree Raksha Karna!” ‘Stree’, which was directed by debutant Amar Kaushik, also starred Rajkummar Rao, Flora Saini, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee.

The plot is based on the urban legend Nale Ba (‘Come Tomorrow’) of Karnataka. Rajkummar, who played a tailor in ‘Stree’, learned to sew as part of the preparation for his role. ‘Stree’ is considered one of the best horror-comedy films in Hindi cinema and laid the foundation for a supernatural universe.

Other films in this universe include ‘Roohi’, ‘Bhediya’, and ‘Munjya’. The universe is set to expand further with ‘Stree 2’. The film’s release was changed to August 15 after the makers of the upcoming box-office hit ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ decided to move its release to December 6.