Rounak wins Kotak India Junior International Series title

Rounak defeated Laksh Chengappa Machangada Aiyappa in the Under-19 men's singles final of the Kotak India Junior International Series at Kotak Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 August 2024, 11:44 PM

Medal winners of the Kotak India Junior International Series at the Kotak Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Shuttler Rounak Chouhan clinched the Under-19 men’s singles title in the Kotak India Junior International Series at Kotak Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the final, Rounak overcame compatriot Laksh Chengappa Machangada Aiyappa’s challenge to secure a 25-23, 16-21, 22-20 win in a closely fought match. In the women’s final, Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan of Indonesia defeated top seed Navya Kanderi 21-14, 21-19 to emerge victorious.

Results: Finals: U19: Singles: Men’s: Rounak Chouhan (IND) bt Laksh Chengappa Machangada Aiyappa (IND) 25-23, 16-21, 22-20; Women’s: Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan (INA) bt Navya Kanderi (1) (IND) 21-14, 21-19; Doubles: Men’s: Huang Hong-Yu/Yan Bin Huang (TPE) bt Hung Ming Chen/Cheng Han Tsai (TPE) 21-15, 13-21, 21-18; Women’s: Taarini Suri/Shravani Walekar (IND) bt Keyla Annisa Putri/Micha Leona Luthfia Wardoyo (INA) 21-10, 21-15; Mixed doubles: Bhavya Chhabra/Taarini Suri (IND) bt Attawut Sreepeaw/Pannawee Polyiam (4) (THA) 21-13, 19-21, 21-14.