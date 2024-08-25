Hyderabad Blackbird’s Akhil finishes second in Indian Racing League

Akhil Rabindra of Hyderabad Blackbirds finished second behind Alister Yoong of Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the Indian Racing League (IRL) at the Madras International Circuit, in Chennai on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 August 2024, 11:35 PM

Hyderabad Blackbirds Akhil Rabindra (2nd left) in Chennai on Sunday.

Malaysian Alister Yoong showcased his racing pedigree with a lights-to-flag win for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in round one of the IRL. Starting from the pole position, Yoong, the 21-year-old son of former Formula 1 driver, Alex, enjoyed an untroubled run after seeing off an early challenge from Hyderabad Blackbirds’ Akhil Rabindra who eventually settled for P2.

Czech Republic’s Gabriela Jilkova, representing Goa Aces JA Racing finished third a race that turned out to be processional with track positions at the front remaining unchanged throughout the 25 minutes 1 lap outing. “I had a beautiful car today. Absolutely no issues. So, yeah, I had a good start, and it is nice to win,” said Yoong.

Results: Indian Racing League Race-2 (Driver B – 25mins 1 lap): 1. Alister Yoong (Malaysia, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers) (27:15.226); 2. Akhil Rabindra (India, Hyderabad Blackbirds) (27:19.810); 3. Gabriela Jilkova (Czech Republic, Goa Aces JA Racing) (27:35.127).