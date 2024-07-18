Shraddha Kapoor on her ‘Stree’ character’s braid: Isme 20,000 volt ki shakti hai

The braid of Shraddha’s character holds a huge significance in the universe of ‘Stree’.

By IANS Published Date - 18 July 2024, 05:15 PM

Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up to grace the silver screen once again after ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. This time, the actress will reprise her role in the upcoming horror-comedy movie ‘Stree 2’.

At the trailer launch of ‘Stree 2’ on Thursday, Shraddha spoke about the power of her braid in the film.

The trailer was unveiled at a multiplex in Mumbai’s Goregaon area, with the star cast in attendance.

Shraddha interacted with the media on the sidelines of the launch and said: “Ye electric choti (braid) hai. Is mein 20,000-volt ki shakti hai (This is an electric braid. It has the power of 20,000 volts).”

The braid of Shraddha’s character holds a huge significance in the universe of ‘Stree’.

In the first part of ‘Stree’, which was released in 2018, her character was shown merging the severed braid of the female ghost Stree at the movie’s conclusion, setting the stage for the sequel.

The trailer of ‘Stree 2’ also depicts Shraddha using her braid to confront the male ghost Sarkata, attempting to prevent the chaos unleashed by the ghost.

While Stree targeted men in Chanderi, Sarkata set his sights on the town’s women. In fact, Sarkata’s actions led to Stree becoming a ghost in the first place.

The trailer also shows the people of Chanderi summoning the female ghost, Stree, to combat Sarkata.

‘Stree 2’ co-stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.

The film’s release was rescheduled to August 15, following the postponement of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ to December 6.