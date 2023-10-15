OBC Samaikhya to hold demonstration in Delhi demanding Caste Census

Taking part in the Bharatiya OBC Samaikhya meeting here on Sunday, State Backward Class Commission chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao said a nationwide movement would be launched to garner support for these demands.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:27 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya OBC Samaikhya has resolved to hold a massive demonstration to exert pressure on the Centre to conduct a Caste Census, to provide sub quota to OBC women in Women’s Reservation Bill and reservation for OBCs in all State legislatures. The protest will be at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in the second week of December.

“It’s high time that the Centre looks into the demands of OBC communities. We are not going to remain silent. We will launch a mass movement across the nation to mobilise support in favour of our demands,”he said.

The BC Commission Chairman said a conference of OBC representatives of Southern States would also be held in Hyderabad in the last week of December to discuss their issues. Bharatiya OBC Samahkiya president K Koteshwar Rao presided over the meeting.