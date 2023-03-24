Obesity on the rise in the country

Obesity is on the rise in India as Indians, especially women, have been growing fatter for the past two-decades.

Hyderabad: Indians have been growing fatter for the past two-decades and current data has indicated that obesity is more prevalent among women than men. Nearly one fourth of young women in the country are overweight, senior bariatric surgeon and surgical gastroenterologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Dr Kona Lakshmi Kumar, on Friday said.

Addressing an awareness program on obesity organised by Yashoda Hospitals, she said the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data has given a clear indication that obesity is on the rise in the country. “Nearly one in 16 women and one in 25 men are obese in India. And Indians have only been growing fatter over the past two decades, shows data published in the fifth and latest NFHS countrywide survey,” she said.

Director of Yashoda Group of Hospitals, Dr Pavan Gorukanti said, “obesity is a leading cause for many health issues like joint pains, infertility, breathing issues, cardiac problems and now a days leading cause for many cancers related to colon, breast and endometrium. Therefore, maintaining good habits like daily exercise and balanced diet is important.”