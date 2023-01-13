Odisha former CM Giridhar Gamang meets CM KCR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:30 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: Odisha former Chief Minister and senior Parliamentarian Giridhar Gamang called on BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Friday. Giridhar Gamang’s son Shishir Gamang and others were present in this meeting.

The meeting gains significance ahead of the massive public meeting being organised by the BRS party at Khammam on January 18, to kick start nation-wide operations of the party. Along with Chandrashekhar Rao, three Chief Ministers – Pinarayi Vijayan, Arvind Kejriwal, and Bhagwanth Singh Mann and several other national leaders including Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, are scheduled to attend the meeting.