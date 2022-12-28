Farmers celebrate crediting of RB funds to bank accounts in Adilabad

Raising the slogan, “Abki bar, Kisan sarkar,” farmers took out a rally in the streets by placing the portrait of Rao in Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:43 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Adilabad: Farmers celebrated as they received funds relating to Raithu Bandhu scheme in their bank accounts, by performing ksheerabhisekam to flex posters of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district on Wednesday.

Raising the slogan, “Abki bar, Kisan sarkar,” farmers took out a rally in the streets by placing the portrait of Rao in Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal. They said that no successive governments showed interest in taking care of farmers in the 75 years long history of the country. They opined that they would always be indebted to the chief minister for implementing farmer-friendly welfare schemes.

The farmers wanted the introduction of similar innovative initiatives across the country for the growth of the agrarian community. They observed that it would be possible only if Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was voted to power. Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi, vice-sarpanch Varsha, MPTC member Subhash and a large number of farmers were present.

Meanwhile, farmers thanked Chandrashekhar Rao for releasing the monetary aid by performing ksheerabhisekam to his flex poster at Mulkalla village in Hajipur mandal of Mancherial district. They said that they would be able to buy inputs to grow various crops in the Rabi season. They added that farming became a profitable occupation following formation of Telangana state.