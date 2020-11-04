Odisha reports 1,474 new COVID-19 cases, 12 fresh fatalities

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of new cases at 175, followed by Cuttack at 120 and Sundargarh at 104.

By | Published: 3:15 pm

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 2,95,889 on Wednesday as 1,474 more people tested positive for the infection, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,364, a health department official said.

As many as 855 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 619 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of new cases at 175, followed by Cuttack at 120 and Sundargarh at 104, the official said.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, “Regret to inform the demise of twelve #COVID-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.”

Three fresh fatalities each were reported from Malkangiri and Mayurbhanj, two from Khurda and one each from Jharsuguda, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Rayagada districts, he said.

Khurda district has so far reported the maximum number of coronavirus fatalities at 236, followed by Ganjam (230) and Cuttack (113), the official said.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have so far died in the state due to other ailments, he said.

Odisha now has 13,919 active cases, while 2,80,553 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has so far tested 47.36 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 48,947 on Tuesday, he said.

The positivity rate in the state currently stands at 6.25 per cent, he added.