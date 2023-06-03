Odisha train accident: BRS holds Centre responsible for mishap, demands Railway Minister resignation

BRS demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and a thorough probe into the incident and ascertain if there was any sabotage

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Hyderabad: Holding the BJP-led Centre responsible for the Balasore train accident, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) demanded the resignation of union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and a thorough probe into the incident and ascertain if there was any sabotage.

This would go down as the most tragic train accident in Indian history. The Balasore train accident in which the three trains collided exposes the negligence and lack of concern for passengers’ safety in Indian Railways, BRS senior leader Dasoju Sravan said.

The Train Collision Avoidance System was developed by Indian Railways in 2011-12. But the Modi government had failed to deploy it on Indian rail tracks. If the anti-collision system was in place, then the tragic accident would have been avoided, he said, demanding that union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw should resign immediately taking responsibility for the gruesome accident.

AP BRS demands probe

BRS AP unit chief Thota Chandrashekhar demanded the union government to conduct a thorough probe into the incident to determine whether it was sabotage or a human error.

He also demanded the union government to increase the ex gratia of Rs.10 lakh to Rs.25 lakh and offer a government job for one person from the deceased families.

Chandrashekhar in a statement called upon BRS activists from Andhra Pradesh to extend all support in the rescue operations and also to the injured undergoing treatment.