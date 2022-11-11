| Official Trailer Of The Spanish Film El Planeta Out Now On Mubi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:30 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Reflecting Ulman’s works as an artist which explore class, sexuality, and the relationship between consumerism and identity the film stars Ulman herself alongside her real-life mother, Ale Ulman.

Hyderabad: Directed by artist-turned-filmmaker Amalia Ulman, the Spanish film ‘El Planeta’ received its World Premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. The official new poster and trailer for the director’s debut feature has just been released on MUBI.

After her father’s death, Leo leaves her life as a fashion student in London and returns to her hometown of Gijón, Spain, where her mother María is on the verge of eviction. Amidst the devastation of post-crisis Spain, the mother and daughter duo bluff and grift their way to a stylish lifestyle beyond their means while their familial bond strengthens over common tragedy as evident doom nears.

‘El Planeta’ will start streaming in India exclusively on MUBI from November 16.