Mubi to stream ‘El Planeta’ in India from November 16

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:33 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Hyderabad: Mubi, the curated film streaming service, has announced the release date for Amalia Ulman’s debut feature ‘El Planeta’, exclusively streaming in India on Mubi from November 16.

Directed by artist-turned-filmmaker Amalia Ulman, ‘El Planeta’ received its World Premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Reflecting Ulman’s works as an artist which explore class, sexuality, and the relationship between consumerism and identity, the film stars Ulman herself alongside her real-life mother, Ale Ulman.

The story revolves around Leo, who, after her father’s death, leaves her life as a fashion student in London and returns to her hometown of Gijón, Spain, where her mother María is on the verge of eviction. Amidst the devastation of post-crisis Spain, the mother and daughter duo bluff and grift their way to a stylish lifestyle beyond their means while their familial bond strengthens over common tragedy as evident doom nears.