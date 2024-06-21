| Officials Hold Meeting With It Companies To Tackle Traffic In Hyderabad

The primary agenda of the meeting was to discuss effective strategies for traffic decongestion in the bustling IT corridor.

Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), in collaboration with the Cyberabad Traffic Police, organised a cluster meeting with IT and ITES companies in the Phoenix Infocity area of Gachibowli and Sattva Knowledge City in Raidurgam, on Friday.

Chaired by D. Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Cyberabad, the primary agenda of the meeting was to discuss effective strategies for traffic decongestion in the bustling IT corridor.

During the meeting, Joel Davis and IT firm representatives outlined their initiatives aimed at improving traffic flow in the IT hub. They emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies and corporate entities to address the growing traffic challenges.

Key points discussed during the meeting include staggered work timings, deployment of Traffic Marshals, car pooling, centralized transport system and crisis management drill, among others.

Officials highlighted the need for regular crisis management drills to ensure preparedness and effective response during emergencies. By implementing these strategies, the goal is to enhance the overall commuting experience for employees and residents alike.