OGH JAC urges govt to start construction of new hospital block

In the interests of the poor patients, the State government should quickly take-up the construction process of the new building, the Osmania General Hospital JAC said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hyderabad: Senior doctors, medicos, other healthcare workers, UG and nursing students and non-clinical staff of Osmania General Hospital (OGH), under the umbrella of OGH Joint Action Committee (JAC), on Wednesday urged the State government to expedite the proposal to construct new hospital building within the campus.

In the interests of the poor patients, the State government should quickly take-up the construction process of the new building. “In case the State government faces technical difficulties due to the presence of the OGH heritage building, the hospital campus has ample space where the new hospital can be constructed without disturbing the heritage structure,” the OGH JAC said.

Out of the nearly 26-acre OGH campus, setting aside the area of the OGH heritage building, there is nearly 13-acre of land where the new hospital towers can be constructed. The State government should take a firm decision and start the process of construction of new building, the OGH JAC members said.

