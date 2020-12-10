Osmania General Hospital performs bone tumour surgery

By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: Doctors at Osmania General Hospital successfully performed a major surgery to treat a patient from Zaheerabad who had a large bone tumour of lower jaw. Metri Jayaraju, a construction worker, who had been suffering from tumour in the lower jaw bone for the last three years had some insignificant treatment before consulting OGH Department of Plastic Surgery head Dr Palukuri Lakshmi.

After working on his bone tumour, jaw was reconstructed with shaping leg fibula bone along with skin and blood vessels and connecting to the neck vessels using microvascular surgical technique. Two teams did surgery simultaneously for 15 hours and the patient is now ready for discharge, a press release said. Dr Lakshmi said it was successfully done for the first time at OGH due to effective team work. The procedure was performed under Aarogyasri scheme and all materials were supplied under the scheme.

