OGH surgeons remove ovarian cyst weighing 7 kg from woman

The procedure took over 4 hours for OGH surgeons and the patient from Maharashtra is now able to walk and remain active on her own.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:36 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Wednesday announced the successful removal of a huge benign ovarian cyst weighing 7 kg in a 38-year-old woman patient from Maharashtra.

The surgery, which could have cost anywhere between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 7 lakh in private hospitals, was conducted free of cost under non-Aarogyasri and non-Aysuhman Bharat scheme by Head of Unit-4, General Surgery, OGH, Dr B Raju.

A resident of Udgir in Maharashtra, Vandana came to OGH on May 4 with complaints of abdomen tightness, swelling and lump since eight months. “Tests including CT and MRI revealed that the patient had Mucinous Cystadenoma of ovary Multiloculated ovarian cyst, which a tumour arising in the ovary. The size of the cyst was huge and there was an urgent need to conduct surgery,” doctors said.

On May 27, the OGH surgeons conducted excision of ovarian cyst and total abdominal hysterectomy, which took over 4 hours and the cyst weighing 7 kg was removed safely.

Following the surgery, the patient has started to walk and remain active on her own. The complex surgery was led by Dr B Raju and involved Dr Haritha, Dr Vinaya Deepa from Surgery Unit (4), Dr Venkateshwar Rao, Associate Professor, Dr Rehmen, Assistant Professor, Dr Priyanka, Assistant professor from Anesthesiology department.

The OGH Superintendent, Dr B Nagender congratulated the team for conducting the complex surgery for free of cost for the poor family from Maharashtra.