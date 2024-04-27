Old video clip of overpriced liquor goes viral in Asifabad

In the clip purportedly shot by a whistleblower, the customer was seen claiming that he had paid Rs 350 for a quarter bottle of liquor instead of Rs 330.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 06:13 PM

In the clip purportedly shot by a whistleblower, the customer was seen claiming that he had paid Rs 350 for a quarter bottle of liquor instead of Rs 330.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A video clip showing a staffer of a wine shop at Gudem village in Chintalamanepalli mandal selling liquor at rates above the MRP went viral on social media platforms on Saturday.

In the clip purportedly shot by a whistleblower, the customer was seen claiming that he had paid Rs 350 for a quarter bottle of liquor instead of Rs 330. The whistleblower then sought explanation from the staffer for overpricing. The staffer in return confessed to collecting a higher price than the maximum retail price.

When asked, Prohibition and Excise Superintendent Kiran Jyothi said the clip was an old one that surfaced on social media platforms. The shop was not found to be overpricing as per primary inquiries made by the department, he stated. He added that action would be taken against errant outlets of wine.