Maharashtra fishermen bank on Pranahita for livelihood

For eight months of the year, they camp on the river banks in makeshift huts and tents for a living

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 3 May 2024, 10:59 PM

In Brief 03 Saturday May 4, 2024 HYDERABAD STATE A News from RAJANNA-SIRCILLA Excise SI found dead Prohibition and Excise Sub-Inspector, Kali Prasad (54) was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Yellareddypet on Friday. A native of Khammam district, Kali Prasad was transferred to Yellareddypet excise police station three months ago and has been staying in a rented house in the mandal headquarters. He was found dead at his house in the morning. Local people alerted the police who registered a case. KHAMMAM 12 students clear NCC ‘B’ As many as 12 students of RJC Degree College in Khammam have received NCC ‘B’ certificates, informed college chairman Gundala Krishna. There were around 104 NCC cadets in the college and of them, 12 appeared for NCC ‘B’ certificate exams. The cadets belong to Khammam NCC 11 Telangana Battalion (Army wing), he said. Krishna said it was commendable that students from his college had succeeded in the examinations. CRPF grooms tribal women in self-reliance Tribal group trained in making scented phenyl, gel candles, washing powder JAMES EDWIN KOTHAGUDEM The CRPF 141 Battalion organised skill development programmes in Dummugudem, Cherla, Yetapakka, Edurapally and those nearby Bhadrachalam for the youth and women of tribal villages. A group of tribal women in Bhadrachalam have embarked on a journey of financial self-reliance, thanks to CRPF 141 Battalion’s civic action initiative. Around 20 Adivasi women who have formed a group were trained by CRPF personnel to make scented phenyl, gel candles and washing powder. The CRPF also provided raw materials required to make the products free of cost. Home Shakthi is the first women’s group supported by the CRPF and more such initiatives would be taken up under the guidance of Commandant Ritesh Thakur, said the second in command Preethi. The group makes products under the brand ‘Home Shakthi Products’ and has started marketing them locally. Bhadrachalam ITDA project officer Prateek Jain recently launched the products along with Preethi. He appreciated the group members for coming together to manufacture products to support themselves financially. He promiesd to make arrangements for supplying the products to ashram schools and hostels from the next academic year. Group president Kondru Sudharani said the products were manufactured at their residences. There has been a good response from the public and many appreciate the quality of their washing powder. They have also approached the government hospital to supply their products and in the future, would convert their venture into a small-scale industry to support their families as well as to provide employment opportunities to a few others, she said. P Vasundhara said their products were being displayed at the ITDA darbar held every Monday. She said the PO had assured them to give space in the ITDA complex to sell the products. Sudharani also heads Adivasi Mahila Chaitanya Shakthi, which helps meritorious students from poor families to continue their studies. During Covid, the group manufactured around 5,000 face masks and distributed them in agency villages free of cost. PACS to convert bunks into retail fuel outlets Nabard to support the project STATE BUREAU KARIMNAGAR Primary Agricultural Cooperatives Societies (PACS) have decided to convert their petrol bunks into retail outlets since the Union government scrapped all subsidies to bulk consumers. In this regard, PACS’ authorities have decided to modernise the old and closed fuel stations by spending about Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh on each bunk with the support of NABARD. It is mandatory for retail outlets to follow some specifications. Fuel stations must be roadside covered with surrounding walls and tiled floors. It must be clearly visible to consumers. Besides a separate room, there must be a generator, air compressor, water and toilets. As the Union government accepted regular retailing, societies have begun modernisation works. While the works of Pothgal in Mustabad mandal and Chinna Kalwala of Sultanabad mandal fuel stations have reached the final stage, works in the remaining stations will be taken up in the next one month period. In order to provide the right quality and quantity of petrol and diesel to farmers and their members at cheaper prices, PACSs have opened petrol bunks in the State. About 55 filling stations are operated by PACS. A majority of 34 filling stations are there in Karimnagar alone as against 62 PACSs in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. In the wake of an increase in the price of petroleum products following the Russia- Ukraine war, the Central government scrapped all subsidies to bulk consumers like PACS. The PACS closed their filling stations in January 2022, as they were unable to shell out the Rs 20 to Rs 30 additional amount per litre than that of commercial operators to purchase fuel from petroleum companies. As a result, farmers and members of PACS were forced to travel 10 to 20 kilometres away from their villages for diesel and petrol. To find a solution to the issue, PACS made representation to the Union Ministry of Cooperation and other officials in the Union government expressing willingness to convert their fuel stations into retail outlets. Responding positively to the representation, the Union government gave an opportunity to convert all the bulk-filling fuel stations into retail outlets. Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, TSCAB Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao said that NABARD had come forward to provide loans at a lower rate of interest (4%) to modernise fuel stations. They have adjusted the petrol bunks’ modernisation in AIDF. They say that the rise in the cost of thread used to weave nets was a burden and point out that they do not receive funds under any of the government welfare programmes. ITDA PO Prateek Jain launching the home-made products of ‘Home Shakthi’ in Bhadrachalam. Huts erected by fishermen from Maharashtra on the riverbed of Pranahita near Devalamarri village. — Photo: Santosh Padala STATE BUREAU Mancherial BRS State president K Chandrashekhar Rao will address a roadshow in support of party nominee for Peddapalli Parliament segment, Koppula Eshwar, at Ambedkar Chowrasta in Mancherial on Saturday. Briefing on the the roadshow, the BRS district president Balka Suman urged the party cadres to make the event a grand success. He condemned the EC ban on Rao from campaigning for 48 hours. He said that the BJP and the Congress are afraid of the public response to Rao’s election rallies and the ban reflects their insecurity. Suman further said that both the BJP and Congress were hand in glove and had fielded weak candidates as part of their agreement. He found fault with the Congress for fielding Gaddam Vamshi from the Peddapalli Parliament constituency. He also questioned the Congress on the choice of Vamshi as the party candidate as if there were no Dalit candidates in Peddapalli. Make KCR roadshow a grand success: Suman to cadres Will move apex court on HC verdict: Vittal STATE BUREAU Kumram Bheem Asifabad MLC Dande Vittal said that he would challenge the verdict of the Telangana High Court in the Supreme Court. He stated that he had four weeks to appeal against the apex court judgment. Vittal said that the verdict was based on an improper withdrawal of another candidate and not his error. He said that he won in the polls on the BRS ticket. He hoped to get a stay in the SC. On Friday, the Telangana HC held illegal and void, the election of Vittal, who was elected from the local body constituency of Adilabad of Telangana Legislative Council in 2022. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 against Vittal. ‘Use summer holidays judiciously’ STATE BUREAU Mancherial Collector Badavath Santosh asked students to utilise summer holidays. He along with District Educational Officer S Yadaiah and coordinator of the Education Department Satyanarayana Murthy unveiled wall posters relating to the ‘Dial and Listen A Story’ initiative offered by Room to Read, an international voluntary organisation here on Friday. Santosh advised the students to make the best use of the summer holidays. He told them to improve their skills using various available online resources and be prepared for the forthcoming academic year in advance. The collector suggested the pupils contact on the phone number 040- 45209722 to listen to a story sponsored by the Room to Read organisation. He stated that listeners could access a story every day. STATE BUREAU Khammam The process of home voting for Khammam Lok Sabha through postal ballot commenced in Khammam district on Friday, informed district Collector VP Gautam He visited Sahakara Nagar and inspected the home voting being conducted there. Speaking on the occasion, he said home voting was being conducted by postal ballot method through a mobile polling centre. 12D applications have been received from as many as 2504 senior citizens, PwDs and absentee voters on essential services (AVES) in five Assembly segments in the district for voting through postal ballot. 50 teams in 49 routes have been formed and the process would be completed on May 8, Gautham said. A schedule was prepared for the home voting and information was provided to the concerned voters and contesting candidates in advance. In case a voter was unavailable at home when the polling team visited, they would go to that home for a second time after giving information, he explained. The Collector directed the officials to take measures to ensure the secrecy of voting. The postal ballots cast would be handed over to the concerned Assistant Returning Officer, he noted. Postal ballot: Home voting begins in Khammam

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: For over 1,000 fishermen families living in the border villages of Maharashtra, the banks of Pranahita, a tributary of the Godavari river, become a home away from home for eight months of the year. These families have continued this tradition for over 50 years as they camp in makeshift huts and tents earning a livelihood.

Come October, fishermen hailing from Mulchera, Yella, Nagulwavi, Machigatta, Marpalli, Oddigudem, Bori, Aheri, Devalamarri, Chinna Watra, Pedda Watra, Venkatapur, Sinchugondi, Regunta, Moyaddinpet, Tekda, Nemda and Bamni Sironcha villages in Aheri Assembly constituency of Gadchiroli district of the neighbouring State move to selected spots along the over 100 kilometre-long banks of Pranahita in search of livelihood for eight months.

The fishermen and their families camp on the banks erecting wooden huts and makeshift tents, facing the vagaries of nature. They live on the banks near the villages from Dasara festival and leave following the onset of the monsoon which usually occurs in the first week of June.

While the men cast nets woven by themselves to catch fish mostly at night, women do the household chores, including caring for their children and cutting leftover fish. Setting out on boats, the fishermen sell the catch to traders from Bejjur, Koutala, Chintalamanepalli mandals in Telangana and Aheri of Maharashtra. With the money earned, they buy groceries in Talayi, Somini, Ravulamarri, and other villages situated on the banks of the river in Telangana. “Our families have been fishing in the river for over 50 years. The river is a source of livelihood for us. Despite battling inhospitable climatic conditions, we rely on the age-old occupation,” Thokala Shankar, a fisherman from Devalamarri village in Aheri Taluk told Telangana Today.

The fishermen said that they were able to earn anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 per day fishing in the river, adding that the river fish had great demand considering the quality and taste when compared to those raised in irrigation projects and tanks. The fishermen say they were left with no option but to earn their livelihood fishing as they do not own agricultural lands. They say that the rise in the cost of thread used to weave nets was a burden and point out that they do not receive funds under any welfare programmes launched by the government.