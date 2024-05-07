Six arrested for diversion of PDS rice in Asifabad

The six confessed to committing the offence to make a fast buck.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 07:42 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Six persons were arrested for allegedly diversion of rice grains meant for Public Distribution System (PDS) from different villages in Chintalamanepalli and Bejjur mandals to Maharashtra on Tuesday. Eleven quintals of rice grains, five two-wheelers and an auto-rickshaw were seized from them.

Task Force Inspector Ch Rana Prathap said that Junakari Srinivas, Thotapalli Bhaskar, and Doke Rushi belonging to Karjelli village, Burre Arjaiah of Chintalamanepalli mandal centre, Nandipet Santosh from Babasagar village and Vishwanath Harilal, a native of Dimda village in Chintalamanepalli mandal were apprehended while diverting the rice grains, following a tip. The accused persons were handed over to Chintalamanepalli police for further action.

The six confessed to committing the offence to make a fast buck. They admitted to buy the grains from beneficiaries and to sell the rice to traders in Allapalli and Aheri of Gadchiroli district of the neighboring state by transporting the grains by motorcycles and auto-rickshaws for quite a long time.

Constables Madhu, Ramesh, Sanjeev and Balaraju took part in the operation.