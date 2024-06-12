Olympus Corporation to set up R&D centre in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 June 2024, 08:26 PM

Hyderabad: Olympus Corporation, a global MedTech leader, has announced its strategic initiative to establish a Research & Development (R&D) Offshore Development Center (ODC) in Hyderabad. This decision follows a strategic agreement with HCL Tech, aimed at expanding Olympus’ innovation generation activities globally.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Industries and Commerce Minister D Sridhar Babu, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Global Senior Vice President (R&D) of Olympus Corporation Syed Naveed, in the US.

Sridhar Babu, who is leading a delegation in America to attract investments to the State, said it was heartening to see that the company had chosen Telangana to enter India and expressed confidence that Olympus’ advanced technologies and expertise would significantly contribute to Telangana’s vision of becoming a global hub for medical device innovation and manufacturing.

“We are thrilled that Olympus Corporation, one of the world’s largest medical devices companies, has chosen Hyderabad for its first investment in India with an R&D center, marking a significant milestone for our city’s medical devices ecosystem. With Hyderabad’s robust infrastructure, strategic location, and thriving community of innovative healthcare companies, this investment is poised to be a game-changer for the medical devices sector in India,” he said.

Since establishing Olympus Medical Systems India Private Limited in 2009, the company has continually expanded its operations in India, achieving significant growth with the support of its many stakeholders, Syed Naveed said.