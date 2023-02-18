‘Om Namah Shivaya’ reverberates in Dubai Temples on Shivaratri

Thousands of Telugu NRIs along with other Indians celebrated Mahashivaratri festival in Dubai

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 08:43 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Jeddah: Thousands of Telugu NRIs along with other Indians celebrated Mahashivaratri festival in Dubai on Saturday.

The Shiva Mandir in Bur Dubai, the oldest temple in the Emirates, reverberated with chants of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ on the occasion. There was a huge crowd from early hours of the day to offer pooja, said Battini Bhumesh Goud of Metpalli in Jagtial district. He told ‘Telangana Today’ that he was in a long queue for more than three hours to offer the pooja.

A significant number of devotees thronged the Jebel Ali Temple as well to offer prayers. The newly built temple opened its door for Shivaratri for the first time.

Many also gathered in large numbers for pooja services offered by individual groups in Dubai.

“It was a spiritual relief and thrilling experience amidst the busiest life of Dubai to observe Shivaratri,” said Vamshi Goud of Nizamabad district, who spent the whole day in Maharudra Mahayagnam held by an individual group in Dubai.

The day-long celebration started at 4 am with the Mahaganapathy Homam and concluded with Mahashivaratri pooja at 6 pm, according to Vamshi.