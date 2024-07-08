Break darshan to be introduced soon at Vemulawada temple

Authorities are also considering two options for the break darshan, with one being to allow devotees through the Uttara Dwaram (North side) exit point of the temple or to arrange a separate skywalk for the purpose.

Siricilla: Devotees who are in a hurry can soon opt for break darshan at the historic Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada with authorities deciding to introduce a break darshan system in the shrine.

A proposal has already been sent to the State Endowment department. Once the approval comes from the higher officials, arrangements for the break darshan facility will be made at the temple, temple authorities said.

The move is being made in the wake of an increasing numbers of devotees visiting the shrine every day, with the authorities deciding to provide special darshan to pilgrims twice in a day. Pilgrims will be allowed to break darshan from 10.15 am to 11.15 am in the morning and 4 pm to 5 pm in the evening. It was decided to charge Rs.300 per pilgrim.

Since the temple is considered as Dakshina Kashi and the presiding deity is known as the god of the poor, scores of devotees visit the shrine. Apart from different parts of the State, pilgrims from nearby states such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh too visit the shrine in large numbers.

Every day, about 20,000 to 30,000 pilgrims have darshan of Lord Shiva. The figure is high on Mondays, which is the auspicious day for the presiding deity.

Lakhs of devotees visit the shrine during the three days of the Maha Shivaratri Jatara. The temple also gets a larger number of pilgrims before the biennial tribal fair, Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara. In north Telangana, there is a tradition to have a darshan of Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy before visiting the Sammakka-Sarakka jatara.

The temple also experiences heavy rush on the occasion of festivals as well as in Sravana Masam.