KTR calls for government action to support migrant workers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 07:27 PM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao releasing a book titled "Meka Bathuku" by Swarna Kilari at Prasad Labs here on Sunday.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao called for increased efforts by the government to support migrant workers. Highlighting the harsh conditions they face, especially in the Gulf countries. he emphasised the need for awareness in this regard.

“Just as migration is real, so is exploitation of migrants. Be it Dubai, Hyderabad, or anywhere else,” he said.

Releasing a book titled “Meka Bathuku” by Swarna Kilari at Prasad Labs here on Sunday, Rama Rao recounted his visit to Dubai labour camps, where migrant workers endured severe hardships for livelihood. “Hearing and seeing the hardships of the Gulf workers is heartbreaking,” he said. He shared his experience of helping Peddur migrant workers in a Dubai prison, ultimately bringing them back to India after years of effort.

He emphasised the need for government intervention, referencing past discussions with the late Sushma Swaraj about the exploitation of women from the Telugu States in the Gulf. He called for policies to protect these workers. He reminded that before Telangana State formation, people migrated from Palamuru region to Hyderabad and other parts of the country.

He also expressed concern about the declining habit of reading and commended efforts to promote literature. “There is a need to give more support to literature that can bring dynamism and change in society,” he said, suggesting for the use of digital media and audiobooks to enhance literary engagement.