Telangana: Devotees in large numbers visit Thousand Pillar, Bhadrakali temples

Devotees in large numbers queue up for Darshan at Thousand Pillar temple on Saturday. Photo: Gotte Venkat.

Hanamkonda: Shiva temples including the historic Thousand Pillar, Bhadrakali and Siddeswara were thronged by thousands of devotees to have darshan of Lord Shiva and offer prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri here on Saturday.

Anticipating heavy influx of the devotees, authorities with the help of the police made arrangements at all temples in the city. The Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple, located on the Mettugutta hillock at Madikonda, near here was also witnessing heavy crowds.

The arrival of devotees was expected in the night too as many people observe the Jagaram (staying awake all the night) chanting Shiva names. Cultural programmes have been organised at the temples for those who are observing the Jagaram. Several VIPs including Minister Dayakar Rao, West MLA Vinay Bhaskar and DCC president N Rajender Reddy visited the temples.

Bhadrakali temple EO K Sheshubharati said they had made all the arrangements for the devotees. “Volunteers of National Social Service (NSS) are also helping the police in maintaining the queue lines at the temples,” said NSS national awardee Dr Mohammad Azam.