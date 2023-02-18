CM KCR extends Maha Shivaratri greetings

The Chief Minister prayed to Lord Shiva for the well-being of all sections and sought blessings of the Lord for the prosperity of the people.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:18 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended Maha Shivaratri greetings to the people on Saturday.

The chanting of Lord Shiva names, fasting the entire day and performing abhishekham and special pujas cleanse the inner soul and instigate spiritual reforms in the people, he said and urged that the festival should be celebrated with devotion.

Meanwhile, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy presented Pattu Vastrams to the deities at the famous Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada. The Minister prayed to the Lord to shower his blessings on the people.