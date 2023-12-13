Oman Air launches freighter service from GMR Hyderabad International Airport

The freighter service will operate two weekly flights, on Tuesday and Saturday with the flight departing from Hyderabad at 2 pm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:40 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: Oman Air launched its maiden freighter services from GMR Hyderabad International Airport, operating its first Boeing B737-800BCF connecting Hyderabad and Muscat.

The freighter service will operate two weekly flights, on Tuesday and Saturday with the flight departing from Hyderabad at 2 pm. With a one-way capacity of 22 metric tons, the freighter will add an additional weekly capacity of 88 metric tons from Hyderabad Airport, a press release said.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, said, “The Oman Air freighter services from Hyderabad Airport will not only link our diverse industries and the thriving market within the city but will also provide opportunities for the businesses in the surrounding regions access to the global market.”

Oman serves as a large importer of hatching eggs from India. With this new connection, Oman Air expects a substantial surge in exports of hatching eggs from Hyderabad, leveraging the large hatchery infrastructure in the city. It will also boost pharma exports to Oman and further to the US and Europe with Muscat serving as a transhipment base. Middle East is also a major importer of fruits and vegetables.

This new freighter would enhance exports of fruits and vegetables from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to the Middle East.