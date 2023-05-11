| Hyderabad Airport Recognised As Most Punctual Airport In The World

GMR Hyderabad International Airport is the only airport in the world to cross the 90 per cent On-Time Performance mark.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:39 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Hyderabad: In a recently released report by the aviation analytical firm Cirium, GMR Hyderabad International Airport recorded 90.43 per cent On-Time Performance, for the month of March 2023.

Hyderabad airport is the only airport in the world to cross the 90 per cent mark.

Cirium reviewed more than 5 million flights globally in the month of March and Hyderabad airport topped the charts both in the ‘Global Airports’ and ‘Large Airports’ categories.

The airport was also ranked 4th in the ‘Large Airports’ category with an OTP of 88.44 per cent, in November 2022. The airport was selected based on the actual gate departure service which has 80 per cent or better coverage of the actual departure time and must serve at least three regions (inclusive of its own).

Speaking on this achievement, Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GMR Hyderabad International Airport said, “Over the years, we have implemented the latest technology innovations, improvised the best operational measures and built world-class infrastructure to optimize the airport’s performance.”

Since its inception, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has ushered in a number of first-of-its-kind technological innovations for the airport sector in the country, including the first- ever integrated and centralized Airport Operations Control Center (AOCC) and an array of modern passenger information systems and technological initiatives.

GHIAL’s seamless process and operational procedures like Express Security check- in, Self Check -in kiosks, E Boarding, video analytics etc; ensure on time performance (OTP) for its airline partners.