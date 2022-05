Omkar to lead Hyderabad’s district boys throwball team

Published Date - 09:36 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Hyderabad: Omkar will lead the Hyderabad district boys throwball team while Lasya will steer the girls team in the 8the Sub-junior Throwball Championship to be held in Kallur, Khammam from May 13 to 15. Kiran Chary, treasurer of the Hyderabad Throwball Association distributed kits to players.

Team: Boys: Omkar (Captain), Karthik, Abbas, Aditya Yadav, Ramsha, Praneeth Yadav, Tarun, Siddarth, Prajwal, Prithvi Raj, Pranay Kumar, Sreeshanth, Muhilan.

Girls: Lasya (Captain), Shailu, Sejal Yadav, Lahari, Meghana, Krishitha Yadav, R Meghana, Shoba, Lakshmi, Manisha, Tashvi, Sanvi, Mahima; Coach: Kiran; Manager: Charan.