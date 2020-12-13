On this day in 2017: Rohit Sharma smashed his 3rd double ton in ODIs

Rohit, went on to score 208 runs against Sri Lanka at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali in the match held on December 13, 2017.

By | Published: 10:39 am

New Delhi: On this day in 2017, India batsman Rohit Sharma scored his third double hundred in One Day Internationals.

The 33-year-old smashed 13 fours and 12 sixes to register the score of 208 against Sri Lanka which enabled India to post a score of 392/4 in the allotted fifty overs. India then went on to win the match by 141 runs.

Rohit has scored two double hundreds against Sri Lanka and one against Australia in ODIs.

The right-handed batsman is the only cricketer to smash three double hundred in ODI history.

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar was the first cricketer to score a double hundred in ODI cricket.

Rohit will now be seen in action in the Test series against Australia after clearing the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Rohit was rehabilitating and training at NCA since November 19 following a high-grade left hamstring injury he suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“The NCA medical team was satisfied with the physical fitness of Rohit after assessing him on different metrics that tested his skills related to batting, fielding, and running between the wickets. Rohit’s physical fitness has been satisfactory, however, he will be required to continue work on his endurance,” the BCCI said in an official release on Saturday.

The board also said that Rohit has been given a detailed programme to follow for the duration of the two weeks he will be quarantined for. Rohit will be reassessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status and a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken accordingly.

The opening batsman will be available only for the third and fourth Test of the series, as he will complete his quarantine period midway during the second Test.

India and Australia are set to lock horns in the four-match Test series, beginning December 17 in Adelaide. The first match of the series will be played under lights at the Adelaide Oval.