Onam Rush: SCR to run two special trains between Secunderabad-Kollam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:44 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Onam festival, the South Central Railways (SCR) will run two special trains between Secunderabad – Kollam.

Accordingly, the Secunderabad – Kollam special train will depart Secunderabad on August 25 at 5.50 pm and arrive Kollam on August 26 at 11.20 pm. The Kollam-Secunderabad special train will depart Kollam on August 27 at 7 pm and arrive Secunderabad on August 28 at 11.50 pm.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Seram, Chittapur, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur, Alwaye, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavellikara and Kayamkulam stations in both the directions.

These special trains consists of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second-class Coaches, a press release said.