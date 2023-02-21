ONDC to help small businesses: Jayesh Ranjan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Home-based manufacturers and entrepreneurs can take advantage of the platform, he said at a seminar organised by industry body FTCCI

Hyderabad: The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) can help small businesses. There are many national examples of the success of ONDC, which include Kancheepuram sarees onboarded. Now, 12,000 MSMEs are part of Telangana State GlobalLinker project, said IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

Home-based manufacturers and entrepreneurs can take advantage of the platform. They must pay attention to quality, labelling and packaging to face the competition, he said at a seminar organised by industry body FTCCI, Government of Telangana, Globallinker, and ONDC in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Explaining Telangana Government initiatives, Vatsala Mishra, Officer on Special Duty, Industries Department and Director MSME said the State launched TS GlobalLinker, an online store builder that enables MSMEs to digitise their business. The services on the AI-based MSME platform are offered either free or at a discounted price compared to market standards. It handholds clients from inception to execution including integrating payment gateway and logistics on the stores.

T Koshy, CEO of ONDC, said the platform can shape the future of the global e-commerce space as it allows the participants to make their catalogue visible with ONDC. He urged merchants to join the platform in the early stages.

Shireesh Joshi, ONDC Chief Business Officer, said it ONDC is the first of its kind. It is working towards enabling population-scale inclusion of merchants and buyers, increasing the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of digital transactions, expanding the coverage of retailers using digital commerce and amplifying the geographic coverage of every domain via e-Commerce, he said.

Telangana State GlobalLinker is one of the early ONDC-compliant platforms. Any business owner can create an online store in under 10 minutes and link their catalogue to the ONDC network, said Malavika Jaggi, Director, GlobalLinker.

FTCCI President Anil Agarwal and CEO Ms Khyati Naravane and others spoke.