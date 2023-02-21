Common brand name for Telangana’s SHG products soon

The Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) is initiating measures to ensure universal recognition for products manufactured by SHGs in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao in a review meeting.

Hyderabad: The products manufactured by different Self-Help Groups across the State are likely to have a common brand name soon, reflecting Telangana’s mark.

To this effect, the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) is initiating measures to ensure universal recognition for products manufactured by SHGs in the State. Under this initiative, efforts are being made to have a uniform packaging and labeling for SHG products.

The decision to this effect was taken during a review meeting chaired by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao here on Tuesday. SERP CEO Sandeep Kumar Sultania and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

SHGs in different districts manufacture different products. For instance, SHGs in Mahabubnagar promote their products under the brand name of Maha — Mahabubnagar Mahila Products in towns and villages. As a means to help the Self-Help Groups, the district administration had launched Maha brand under which SHGs are now selling over 65 different products. Similarly, SHGs in other districts promote their products under different names.

To boost sales of SHGs products, SERP has already signed agreements with leading online marketing companies like Flipkart and Amazon. Instructions were issued to the officials to explore possibilities of signing agreements with more online marketing companies to enable market access for the SHG products.

There was good demand for the products manufactured by SHG women in the State. In tune with the demand, products have to be marketed with attractive packing and promoted with uniform branding. This will further boost the sales and demand for the products in the market, the Minister said.

The matter would be taken up with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for final approval, he said, asking officials to come up with different and catchy names for branding.