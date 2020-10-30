One dead as vehicle rams two-wheeler in Mancherial

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector T Srikanth said the deceased was identified as Madugula Rajasekhar (33), a private driver of truck and native of Gudem village in Dandepalli madal

By | Published: 7:43 pm

Mancherial: A 33-year-old man died on the spot when an unidentified vehicle rammed the motorcycle in which he was travelling at Kannepalli village in Dandepalli mandal on Friday.

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector T Srikanth said the deceased was identified as Madugula Rajasekhar (33), a private driver of truck and native of Gudem village in Dandepalli madal. Rajasekhar suffered fatal injuries when the vehicle, suspected to be a lorry, hit his motorcycle at a curve resulting in his instantaneous death. He was proceeding to Gudem from Dandepalli at the time of the mishap. Some passers-by noticed the body and alerted cops.

Based on a complainant lodged by Srikanth’s brother, a case was registered and investigations taken up.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .