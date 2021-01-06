One dead, three injured in Medak accident

The deceased was identified as Chandrika (50) and the injured her husband Kanna Vishwanath (55), son Vivek (19) and daughter Alekya (17)

By | Published: 6:21 pm

Medak: A woman was killed while her husband, son and daughter sustained serious injuries when their car hit a stationary lorry at Manoharabad in Medak district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Chandrika (50) and the injured her husband Kanna Vishwanath (55), son Vivek (19) and daughter Alekya (17).

Viswanath, who runs a Kirana General Store in Jalalpur of Varni Mandal in Nizamabad district, was on his way back to Jalalpur from Hyderabad. He along with his family had visited Hyderabad to attend a function. Viswanth, who was at the wheel, rammed his car into the parked lorry, killing Chandrika on the spot. A case has been registered and the injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .