One family represents Peddapalli segment in Assembly and LS

Vivek, who was with the BJP, had joined the Congress before the 2023 assembly elections, reportedly on the condition of two Assembly seats and a Parliament ticket.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 June 2024, 08:22 PM

Peddapalli : Three persons from the same family are now representing Peddapalli in the Parliament and the Assembly. This became possible with Gaddam Vamshikrishna’s victory as MP from the Peddapalli parliament constituency.

His father G Vivek represents the Chennur assembly segment, while his uncle and Vivek’s elder brother, G Vinod Kumar represents Bellampalli constituency, both of which are under the Peddapalli parliament constituency.

Vivek, who was with the BJP, had joined the Congress before the 2023 assembly elections, reportedly on the condition of two Assembly seats and a Parliament ticket.

The Peddapalli parliament segment has seven assembly constituencies – Peddapalli, Manthani, Ramagundam, Dharmapuri, Chennur, Mancherial, and Bellampalli. The Congress had won all the seven constituencies in the 2023 assembly elections, which helped Vamshikrishna win the parliament seat, Congress leaders said.

He won the seat by a majority of 1,31,364 votes by defeating BJP candidate G Srinivas.