One held for cheating IOB bank in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station police on Wednesday nabbed a man on charges of cheating Indian Overseas Bank to the tune of Rs 2.72 crore.

Syed Mohd Omair, along with his associate Syed Ikram, both partners of Crown Convention Centre at Ramanthapur, had approached the bank’s branch at Mehdipatnam and availed a loan of Rs 2.72 crore to develop a function hall by submitting fake and forged documents and went incommunicado in order to evade repayment.

Based on a complaint from the bank manager, the CCS police booked a case and arrested Omair. Efforts are on to nab Syed Ikram, they said.

