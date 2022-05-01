| One Killed Another Injured In Road Accident At Dundigal

One killed, another injured in road accident at Dundigal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:12 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: One person was killed and another injured in a road accident at Dundigal on city outskirts on Sunday.

According to police, two persons Lokesh ,21, and Kranti Kumar ,22, both residents of Sangareddy were going on a motorcycle when a tanker hit them on the Gagilapur road.

Both of them fell on the road. While Lokesh died on the spot the other person sustained injuries and was shifted to hospital. The driver of tanker was taken into custody and vehicle seized.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .