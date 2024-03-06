One killed in fire mishap in industry in Sangareddy

The workers, who sustained serious burn injuries, were rushed to Hyderabad for better treatment.
Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, a worker died while two others sustained injuries in an industrial fire accident at Covalent Laboratories Private Limited located at Gundlamachanur village in Hathnoora mandal late on Tuesday.
The workers, who sustained serious burn injuries, were rushed to Hyderabad for better treatment. One of them, Neerudi Vinod Kumar (30) succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning.
The condition of the rest two is said to be critical. Hathnoora Police have registered a case.