Telangana: BRS worker beaten to death by Congress cadres in Sangareddy

Srinivas was rushed to a hospital in Sangareddy where he died while undergoing treatment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 08:58 PM

Vadithya Srinivas (File Photo)

Sangareddy: A BRS worker was beaten to death by Congress workers in Singar Boguda village of Sirgapur mandal on Saturday. The BRS worker Vadithya Srinivas (22) reportedly had some argument with Congress leaders over the laying of a new road in the village. On the same issue, they had sat down before the villagers to sort out the issue when the Congress workers attacked him indiscriminately with sticks. Srinivas was rushed to a hospital in Sangareddy where he died while undergoing treatment. Former Narayankhed MLA and BRS leader Mahareddy Bhupal Reddy expressed shock over the incident. He accused the Congress Party of misusing the power. Reddy demanded that the police be impartial in the investigation and arrest the culprits.