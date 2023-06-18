One more ‘Mann Ki Baat’ but ‘Maun on Manipur’: Congress dig at PM

Published Date - 02:21 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur, saying one more ‘Mann Ki Baat’ but ‘Maun’ (silence) on Manipur.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “So one more Mann ki Baat but Maun on Manipur. The PM patted himself on the back for India’s great capabilities in disaster management. What about the entirely man-made (actually self-inflicted) humanitarian disaster that is confronting Manipur.” “Still no appeal for peace from him. There is a non-auditable PM-CARES Fund but does the PM even care for Manipur is the real question,” Ramesh said on Twitter.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast Sunday, PM Modi said no one has any control over natural calamities, but the strength of disaster management that India has developed over the years, is becoming an example today.

Ten opposition parties of Manipur led by the Congress on Saturday had questioned the “silence” of Prime Minister Modi on the continued violence in the northeastern state, while urging him to meet them and make an appeal for peace.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur‘s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.